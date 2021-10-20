Doug Beattie declined to stand alongside Dennis Hutchings during the trial

Letter to the editor

Following the death of Dennis Hutchings whilst he was on trial in Belfast for a Troubles killing in 1974 I note that Captain Doug Beattie has called for a full and thorough independent review of the decision of the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland to prosecute him.

He wants to know if the trial hastened Dennis Hutchings’ death and if it met evidential and public interest tests.

I believe, however, that Captain Beattie did not show support for Dennis Hutchings whilst he was still alive and on trial by standing beside him.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

