Editorial: Conservation success as largest bird of prey returns to Ulster

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday September 28 2024:

​We report on page 14 an uplifting story about a success in conservation in Northern Ireland – the return of a certain type of rare bird.

​White-tailed eagles have been bred in the province for the first time for more than 150 years when two first-time breeders in Co Fermanagh fledged one chick.

White-tailed eagles, the largest bird of prey on these islands, became extinct in Ireland from the late 19th century.

They were reintroduced to Ireland by the Golden Eagle Trust (GET) and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) between 2007 and 2011.

Co Fermanagh’s wetlands, woodlands and farmlands have been described as providing the ideal habitats for this species.

The countryside in that part of the province is fabulous, and a tourist attraction.

One reason the area is so pleasant is that it has one of the lowest population densities in NI. The rest of the country has about three or four times more people per square kilometre.

Population density is sometimes described as the most important factor in quality of life. When people in the west of NI complain about infrastructure their frustrations are entirely understandable, yet at the same time it can mean that there is less traffic on the roads and it can be harder to justify upgrades.

Lower population density is also good for wildlife, which is being harmed by population expansion and accompanying development around the world.

Sadly, NI does not have a national park. Some outstanding parts of our countryside, for example the Mournes, have been developed in such a way that they would not now be seen as worthy of such park status.