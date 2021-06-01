Edwin could follow Boris and convert to Catholicism

Letter to the editor

Hubert Butler, the great essayist sometimes described as ‘Ireland’s Orwell’, made the perceptive comment which is highly relevant in so many ways today:

“Compared to how we behave, what we believe is of little importance”.

Could this perhaps help the DUP escape the criticism regularly heaped upon them for being ‘sectarian’?

After all, rather than merely ‘talking the talk’ about religious equality, they leapt into action by cruelly defenestrating Teresa May, daughter of a Church of England Minister, and deliberately replaced her with the UK’s first RC Prime Minister!

Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and the UUP did absolutely nothing practical to redress this long standing religious imbalance against Catholic politicians ; it was the DUP alone. Actions often speak louder than words ( to use a cliche rather than Hubert Butler’s elegant language).

Of course one way for the DUP to go even further to prove their non- sectarianism might be for them to bring about Northern Ireland’s first Catholic First Minister.

This could be easily done by Edwin Poots following the lead of Tony Blair and Boris Johnson ... and converting to Catholicism.

Dr Philip McGarry, Belfast BT9

