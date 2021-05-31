Edwin Poots already seems resigned to the constitutional outrage of the Irish Sea border

Letter to the editor

Two weeks on from the election of Edwin Poots as DUP leader and it is abundantly clear that he does not have a strategy to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In fact having listened to various interviews that he has given I would seriously question whether Mr Poots even has the determination and will to try and fight this constitutional outrage.

There appears to be an air of resignation about Mr Poots that the protocol is here to stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk of winning a unionist majority at the next assembly election is irrelevant in my eyes, the assembly election is a year away, the time for action is now, next year may well be too late.

The building of the border posts and customs infrastructure at the ports must cease now, all north south activity must cease now and the assembly must be brought down now — these are all steps Mr Poots could and would take if he was serious about ending this protocol.

It seems though that for some in the DUP the institutions are such a sacred cow they are prepared to cling to them even at the cost of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

I would urge all unionists to make it clear to their DUP MLA, MP, and councillors that we as loyal Ulstermen expect these three steps to be taken as an absolute bare minimum.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe