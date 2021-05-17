It was clever of Edwin Poots not to allow himself to be trapped by the media

Edwin Poots speaks to the media from Stormont on Friday, after he was elected DUP leader. Mr Poots does not answer to a partisan media but to the us the electorate, writes Brian Gibson. Picture by Arthur Allison

I must say that Edwin Poots’ first action as new DUP leader has impressed me as a clever strategy!

Not allowing himself to be trapped by his enemies in the media on day one is spot on.

I can imagine how the questioning might have panned out:

Letter to the editor

Exactly how sectarian are you Mr Poots?

How racist are you?

Exactly how sexist and misogynistic are you Mr Poots?

How can you possibly hope to represent LGBT communities?

How often do you treat your wife badly and abuse dumb animals? etc

The line of questioning of any DUP leader by partisan media hacks masquerading as honest pundits would be reminiscent of the questioning Donald Trump experienced during his tenure in office.

Continue to treat many media outlets as fake news and hostile, Mr Poots.

You don’t answer to them but to the us the electorate.

I don’t include the Belfast News Letter in this, there are still proper journalists there, but they are a dying breed elsewhere.

Brian Gibson, Comber

