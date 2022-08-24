Join us in praying for guns to be silenced today – Ukraine’s Independence Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukraine resident Ivanna Vasylykha standing in the ruins of her shelled home in Kharkiv at the end of May this year

On February 24, 2022, the unimaginable happened: Russian troops crossed the border, launching a full-on attack on Ukraine.

Today, August 24, is Ukraine’s Independence Day, and at the same time it marks exactly half a year of a war that has caused great loss, pain and suffering. Over the past six months, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced within their nation or fled abroad, with many families forced to separate from each other. Thousands of soldiers on both sides have been killed, leaving tens of thousands of family members grief-stricken and wondering why their relatives had to lose their lives in a war they did not ask for.

Let us pray for an end to the war, an end to the loss of life, an end to destruction and atrocities, and the beginning of healing.

Letter to the editor

The effects at the global level continue to be felt as millions of the world’s poorest people are threatened with starvation.

Although there have been some signs of hope with the recent agreement to allow the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, the situation remains a great concern.

Let us pray that the grain can make its way to the places where it’s most needed, so the most vulnerable are not suffering further consequences of a war that may be half a world away.

The response of the evangelical community within Europe and across the globe has been heartening. There has been an incredible outpouring of support from near and far: sacrificial offering of goods, funds, prayers and hospitality.

Many people open their own homes to those who fled, the majority from Ukraine but also those from Russia and Belarus who reject the war and had to flee to neighbouring countries.

The needs remain great, so let us pray for the hospitality, solidarity and support to continue.

As of now, there is still no end in sight for this war as the Russian government refuses to withdraw its forces and Ukraine must defend itself.

While the world may continue to look for weapons to bring about peace and justice by force, we know that true and lasting peace can only be accomplished through unceasing prayers.

As we look to Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, let us pray for hearts to be changed and for the weapons to be silenced.

And let us also pray for healing and for reconciliation, and that Russia and Ukraine could live in peace as independent, sovereign nations.