Kate Hoey: We will join protest in Newtownards against Northern Ireland Protocol

Baroness Hoey, seen in 2019 when she was still a Labour MP, will speak tonight in Newtownards about the Irish Sea border

Tonight I will speak at a rally in Newtownards protesting at the Northern Ireland Protocol

Along with Jim Allister, Ben Habib and Jamie Bryson we want to give support to the peaceful protests which have been taking place all around Northern Ireland in the last months.

The protocol is a huge threat to the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the Belfast Agreement settlement.

Letter to the editor

Everyone living here who believes in the Union must speak out and make their opposition clear.

We cannot allow the internal market between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be so disrupted by totally unnecessary checks and a border erected between two parts of the UK.

We cannot allow a foreign administration — the EU — to be making our rules and for NI to be subject to the European Court.

The judicial review which myself Jim, Ben and others are taking against the protocol is one way of fighting back but everyone has a role to play.

These protests will continue and grow until our Government stands up to the EU and protects the integrity of the UK.

Baroness Kate Hoey, Co Antrim

