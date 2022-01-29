Let us remember all who were killed in those troubled times

Letter to the editor

One feels compelled to express one’s sorrow at the awful happenings of Bloody Sunday some 50 years ago.

And to take the occasion to remind ourselves of what the late John Hume reminds us in his book Personal Views: “The statistics of death reveal that republicans have killed six times more human beings than the British army, RUC and UDR put together.

“In fact, more than half of IRA deaths were perpetrated by their own members. The statistics also reveal that every year more than half those killed were innocent civilians.”

So let us remember all those killed in those troubled times.

Dr D Murphy, By email

