The threats to the security forces from republican terrorists just keep coming. This time from a group calling themselves Arm na Poblachta (republican army), an offshoot of the ‘New’ IRA.

The terrorist group have said that all PSNI officers and their families are ‘legitimate targets’ and comes after an attempt was made on an off-duty police officer's life after an explosive device they had planted on the officer's car had fallen off.

Once again it is time for the Policing Bboard to reassess the security level in Northern Ireland after they lowered it last year. On the back of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, it is astounding that there has been no movement on increasing the security threat level, surely the safety of PSNI officers and their families should be of utmost importance at this time.

It is also astounding that this has not been picked up and spoken about by our leaders, we cannot leave the safety of our police officers and their families to chance, they put their lives on the line daily to protect us, the least we can do in return is look out for them.