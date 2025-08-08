Letter: As a church we reject transgenderism - and condemn those bringing havoc to our door

Letters to editor

A letter from the kirk session of Hebron Free Presbyterian Church

On Sunday night, August 3, 2025, our congregation in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney, suffered an unseemly attack by some members of the Burke family from Co Mayo.

They entered our church property not to worship but create havoc, filmed without permission, and engaged in shouting and heckling, harassing those who had gathered to worship God.

After a blessed day of Christian fellowship and gospel preaching, such behaviour on the part of the Burkes was totally out of order.

Their reprehensible conduct caused great annoyance to the entire congregation, especially to young children and some elderly who had to be evacuated through a side door to avoid their confrontational conduct.

Their acclaimed purpose? To call into question our church’s integrity regarding its stance on the issue of transgenderism.

Therefore, lest anyone should not be aware of the Burkes’ methodology in placing doubt where it doesn’t belong, the kirk session of Hebron Free Presbyterian reaffirms unanimously our belief and acceptance of the Bible’s teaching on moral values.

We are utterly opposed to transgenderism, especially its ideology being promoted in our schools and wider society.

We believe that God created two genders from the beginning and that there are only two biological sexes – male and female.

The Bible teaches that "God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it...” (Genesis 1:27, 28).

Four thousand years later, Jesus substantiated this when He stated: “Have ye not read, that He that made them at the beginning made them male and female” (Matthew 19:4).

It could hardly be clearer from the creation account that God did not intend sexuality and gender to be fluid, being expressed in a continuum.

Rather, the absolute position confirmed in Scripture is that there are two sexes, male and female, and the primary determiner of a person’s sex is physical.

Ultimately, transgenderism seeks to completely destroy the distinction between men and women that God in His wisdom has created.

We commend those fellow-believers who take a stand for Biblical truth within their employment where this transgender ideology is promoted.

As Christians we are to speak the truth in love, applying biblical principles without compromise but with compassion (Ephesians 4:15), ultimately pointing others to life-changing repentance and faith in Christ.

The above statement clarifies our view on the sinful trends and practices by the LGBTQ community and their organisations.

We pray for all men and women, irrespective of their particular sins in the sight of God, that they might be brought to true repentance and faith in Christ and find mercy and grace in His sight.

As a Bible-believing Church which has preached Christ in all His fulness since its inception, we find it deeply offensive and reprehensible, that Mrs Burke would stand outside our premises and point to the church building and shout “this is the gates of Hell”.

This woman claims to be a Christian, but her slanderous behaviour on Sunday evening does not bear any resemblance to Christ or to a genuine possession of the fruit of the Spirit.

We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have contacted us to express their support of our church and their absolute disgust at this vicious, angry and aggressive attack on God’s people.

It is our prayer that Mrs Burke and her family members might find a path to repentance from the conduct they exhibited on the Lord’s Day.