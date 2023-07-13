Letter: DUP boycott of Stormont does not just go against the interests of unionists, it is anti-unionist

Letters to editor

First of all, I agree with Sir Reg Empey that the current DUP boycott of Stormont is not in the long-term best interests of unionism in Northern Ireland (‘DUP doing Sinn Fein's dirty work by keeping Stormont suspended: Lord Empey,’ June 27, see link below).

Personally speaking I would have gone further: It is anti-unionist. Because making Northern Ireland ungovernable is the last thing our leaders should be doing, right now, while Sinn Fein are boxing clever by doing their damn best to ensure that our regional education, health, community and economic sectors prove to be successful in order to help them gain power in Dublin and eventually achieve a United Ireland.

Secondly, what is the point of next weekend's Orange Order mass get-together at Drumcree? Does anyone outside of a tiny fraction of protestant Ulster remotely consider this as a civil rights issue and, if not, why are they doing this?

Thirdly, most of my pro Union friends would vote for Brexit all over again in the full knowledge that it has led to a border in the Irish Sea. God help their wit.

And, finally, may I be first to offer my services to the pro Union campaign in the increasingly inevitable future border poll?