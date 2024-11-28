Letter: Education and zero tolerance of speeding are key to saving lives on Northern Ireland's roads

Road accidents bring misery to homes across Northern Ireland. The message needs to get out to drivers that speed kills

A letter from Tom Robinson JP MBE:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week was Road Safety Week and it was chilling to learn that an average of one person per week loses their life on our roads in Northern Ireland.

This figure is alarming and needs to be highlighted more to encourage people to pause for thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my opinion there needs to be a two-pronged approach to try and stop this awful carnage on our roads.

Education is one element of this, the other is zero tolerance to speeding across Northern Ireland.

Many young people, especially young male drivers, having just passed their driving test, need to remember that speed kills. Having passed the test does not make you an experienced and capable driver.

Consideration should be given to not allowing newly qualified young drivers to carry passengers for 6-12 months after passing the test. This would encourage familiarity with the vehicle and the roads before the distraction of other people in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not, of course, only young drivers who can drive too fast.

Many accidents are also caused by a moment of inattention. On any day, looking at the driver meeting you on the road, you will most likely see a few whose eyes are focused downwards, an indication that they are texting as they drive. I am surprised there are not more crashes as a result.

Being over the legal speed limit may also be a factor.

But whatever the reasons, we certainly know the outcomes. None of them are good.

Wishing away the current situation simply will not work. This issue must be grasped. More finance needs to be allocated to the PSNI Traffic Branch and Road Safety Partnerships, including additional roadside cameras.

And, if required, stiffer penalties must be put in place to get the message across that speed kills.