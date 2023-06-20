The electoral success of Sinn Fein under the leadership of Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill shows that politics has worked for republicans

Even from a unionist background, it is possible to understand how young nationalist/republicans in the 1970s might have believed that they had no alternative other than to use violence to (as they saw it) defend their community.

Being angry and wanting to hit back at those who have offended or harmed is a normal emotion and one that young men in particular are prone to. It is understandable that some people respond to injustice by killing their political opponents, but it was never inevitable.

We can see how the relatives of the young men who died back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s don’t want their family member forgotten and we can understand why Sinn Fein feels a loyalty to those people.

I would hope that nationalists/republicans would similarly try to understand how we in the unionist community (having witnessed all that we witnessed since 1998) see things from a different perspective.

Despite the electioneering tactics of the DUP, Michelle O’Neill will eventually be the first minister of Northern Ireland, with Mary-Lou McDonald taking her seat in the government of the Republic. Electoral politics has worked for republicans and will continue to work - there was always an alternative to violence.

We unionists find it difficult to understand how Sinn Fein are not providing better leadership here. Trying to maintain the fiction that the violence of the IRA was essential or heroic is not credible, even among their own members.

I know Sinn Fein felt it could not back down once the opportunists of the DUP went for a public confrontation over this particular commemoration. The symbiotic relationship between Sinn Fein and the DUP will continue to benefit both parties electorally. However, Sinn Fein (if they are serious about Irish unity) must realise that they have further distanced themselves from those sections of the community they need to woo.

Is Sinn Fein's support for the IRA still more important than their desire for Irish unity?

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6