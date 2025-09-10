Letter: Everyone knows that BBC Northern Ireland is biased against unionists
Danny Kennedy in his letter (‘Why did BBC ignore Tullyvallen service?’ Saturday September 6) highlights the fact that BBC Northern Ireland did not cover the 50th anniversary of the IRA massacre of five Orangemen at Tullyvallen.
I believe the reason is because it is utterly anti unionist and pro republican and nationalist and everyone knows it.
What can be done to reverse this decline in BBCNI impartiality?
I ask the same question about the bad behaviour of some of our citizens. The Reverend Norman Hamilton in the same newspaper writes about treating others as we would want to be treated. Whilst there are people who do behave in such a way and we celebrate that, the sadly increasing reality is that society is becoming more and more selfish.
As raised in one of your other articles, there are actually people out there who steal and destroy life saving equipment !
Jack Irwin, Bangor, Co Down