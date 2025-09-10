Letter: Everyone knows that BBC Northern Ireland is biased against unionists

A letter from Jack Irwin:

I believe the reason is because it is utterly anti unionist and pro republican and nationalist and everyone knows it.

I ask the same question about the bad behaviour of some of our citizens. The Reverend Norman Hamilton in the same newspaper writes about treating others as we would want to be treated. Whilst there are people who do behave in such a way and we celebrate that, the sadly increasing reality is that society is becoming more and more selfish.