Letter: I do agree about the BBC's biased coverage of the Twelfth of July

Letters to editor

A letter from W.J. Craig:

I have to agree with Samuel Morrison’s analysis (‘The biased BBC coverage of the Twelfth was a disgrace,’ July 19) regarding the coverage of the Twelfth of July celebrations by the BBC.

At the outset I should state that the Twelfth Coverage at 9pm fronted by Helen Mark was informative and a good watch. However, BBC through the day on Radio Ulster, Newsline and online were generally very negative and that needs improved on. Sammy did reference their top stories through the day in his article so I don’t need to go back over that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a clear editorial bias at the BBC towards all things unionist which needs to be acknowledged by the BBC and put right. I still cannot fathom their decision taken post pandemic to halt the morning programme from Belfast.

It is reasonably easy to show the parade live. This was demonstrated by the excellent video taken by the News Letter (click here to view it) coincidentally outside the BBC Broadcasting House on Ormeau Avenue.

Belfast Orangefest also live streamed the event from Bedford Street with various camera angles showing the parade and UTV’s round up of the day fronted by Paul Clark was once again very good and a credit to them. I can’t comment on GB News as I haven’t watched their coverage but I have seen mixed reviews on social media.

The BBC are happy to promote and show GAA and Irish language programmes several times a month on their platforms and I have no issue with that at all but surely it wouldn’t be difficult to reinstate the Live Twelfth Programming in 2025 which would in turn gain back some confidence from the Orange Family who feel that the BBC have that editorial bias towards their community.

After all, we pay our license fee just like everyone else.