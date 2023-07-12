News you can trust since 1737
FULL VIDEO - Belfast Twelfth 2023 from start to finish: see who you recognise

Here is the News Letter’s video of the full Twelfth of July parade through Belfast city centre, on what could be the last year of the NI capital’s traditional 10-mile route (see link below for more on this).
By Adam Kula
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Originally filmed for Facebook Live (hence the lower resolution), the camera was positioned on Bedford Street, with the parade heading southward.

This is the whole roughly hour-and-a-half procession as seen from that vantage point: all the baton twirls, the ceremonial swords, the juniors and the ladies and the young and old alike.

So watch, or listen in the background, and enjoy.

IN MAPS: Compare the Orange Order's Twelfth route in Belfast right now with the slashed-down version planned for 2024

Part of the Twelfth 2023 procession along Bedford Street, BelfastPart of the Twelfth 2023 procession along Bedford Street, Belfast
Part of the Twelfth 2023 procession along Bedford Street, Belfast
Pacemaker Press 12/07/23: A muscular man twirls a baton as thousands line the streets of Belfast on Wednesday to mark the Twelfth of JulyPacemaker Press 12/07/23: A muscular man twirls a baton as thousands line the streets of Belfast on Wednesday to mark the Twelfth of July
Pacemaker Press 12/07/23: A muscular man twirls a baton as thousands line the streets of Belfast on Wednesday to mark the Twelfth of July
