Letter: I don’t remember anything like these terrorist outrages happening when I was growing up in England
A letter from Edward Colston-Mitchell:
Another day, another Islamic outrage, this time at a synagogue in Manchester.
Two people killed, four seriously injured.
I don’t remember anything like this happening when I was growing up in England in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, prior to the out-of-control mass immigration of foreigners.
Are you still so keen on multiculturalism and diversity?
Thought not. Me, neither.
Edward Colston-Mitchell, Surrey