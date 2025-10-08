Letter: I don’t remember anything like these terrorist outrages happening when I was growing up in England

By Letters
Published 9th Oct 2025, 00:34 BST
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor
A letter from Edward Colston-Mitchell:

Another day, another Islamic outrage, this time at a synagogue in Manchester.

Most Popular

Two people killed, four seriously injured.

I don’t remember anything like this happening when I was growing up in England in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, prior to the out-of-control mass immigration of foreigners.

Are you still so keen on multiculturalism and diversity?

Thought not. Me, neither.

Edward Colston-Mitchell, Surrey

Related topics:EnglandManchesterSurrey
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice