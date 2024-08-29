Letter: Is belief in gender stability an ideology, or is it a fact of biology affirmed by the Bible?
I write in relation to a letter from Martyn Boyd (Attacking transgender movement via religion is flawed, August 5).
He states: “While society should evolve, it shouldn't do so under pressure from any ideologies but, in my view, through informed consent and enlightenment.”
But do biology and the Bible harmonise on two dominant gender types: male (XY chromosome pattern) and female (XX chromosome pattern)?
Our Lord says the creator made people "male and female".
Is belief in gender stability an ideology, or is it a fact of biology affirmed by the Bible?
James Hardy, Belfast BT5