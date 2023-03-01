King Charles III receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle on Monday. Just as some talk about the Good Friday Agreement, now people are talking about the Windsor Agreement. This is counterproductive to the government's aim. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

King has been used to push a political deal

What a disgraceful move to involve the king in seeking to influence the new protocol deal!

I believe that this is counterproductive to the government's aim.

Letters to editor

Just as some talk about the Good Friday Agreement, now people are talking about the Windsor Agreement.

I have to say that I am disappointed that the king has allowed himself to be used for political expedience.

There is little doubt that there is a lot of spin going on at the moment, but unionists should make sure that their lawyers fine comb through every little detail before agreeing anything.

We do not want to be duped again like unionists were with the Belfast Agreement and the so-called guarantee of consent.

The fact that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will still have a say in Northern Ireland affairs is unacceptable, no matter what they say about having a brake to stop new laws.

Now it is over to unionist politicians, who dare not get it wrong for our country and people's sake.

John Mulholland,

Doagh

If the deal is so good why isn’t it all UK?

If the Brexit deal as amended is so good (as the prime minister insists) why did he not insist it should apply to all the UK?

Lyle Cubitt,

Ballymena

News Letter gap on Irish radio show

Me thinks that I cannot be the only one who found it curious to say the least that on a review of the ‘What papers say’ on ‘Morning Ireland’ on RTE Radio 1, after the momentous event of the Windsor Framework, that your publication did not get a mention by the reviewer.

I sincerely hope that it is not because your publication is traditionally of the unionist persuasion?

J. T. R. McCoy,

Law courts, Dublin

Rest of world uninterested in NI politics

The small print details of the Northern Ireland Protocol policy have been revealed with a determination on the government's part to push it through.

Underneath everything the Democratic Unionist Party cannot reconcile itself to power sharing with Sinn Fein and will use any seemingly legitimate measures to be obstructive.

As a Northern Ireland exile I have had an awareness for decades that the rest of the world is not interested in the six counties of Ulster politics, something parochial hardline unionists cannot grasp.

The overall picture has never been addressed in the Province I originate from!

David Fleming,

Norfolk

Give us action on terror, not just words

We note with interest the remarks made by the prime minister concerning the glorifying of violence.

In his essay for the News Letter (‘PM: It was our duty to protect NI,’ Tuesday February 28) the prime minister wrote:

"There can be no return to the days of violence here. Leadership is essential to grip the cultural and political challenge which still allows space for those who would coerce our communities.

“We cannot allow a political culture to emerge where people think it is harmless fun to glorify the violence of the past. And we must tackle head on the new fashion for running down a hard-won peace made a quarter of a century ago, on the backs of many brave men and women.”

What we need to see is tangible actions which back up those well meaning words.

Will the prime minister commit to bringing forward a UK wide definition of victim/survivor of terrorism (which incorporates the Northern Ireland Troubles) and which renders the current immoral definition obsolete – a definition which has the impact of equating perpetrators with their innocent victims/survivors?

And will the prime minister and his government insist upon the need for a review of existing terrorism glorification legislation ensuring that penalties follow for those who wilfully engage in romanticising past violence?

It needs accepted and understood that the failure to address this issue creates the breeding ground for others to operate and who would still seek to use violence as a means of pursuing their political objectives.

We call for direct engagement with the prime minister, if he is genuinely concerned about this issue (and he should be) then let's see his direct involvement and leadership with these matters.

Kenny Donaldson,