Letter: Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump
Ben Lowry is a good man, whose musings on the weather always cheer me up.
But he is wrong to say (Ireland deserves a Trump-style lecture from the UK given its shameful legacy legal action against Britain, but it never gets it, May 24) that the Republic deserves a "Trump-style" lecture from the UK.
Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump. The man is a monster.
Good news, though, about the Strand Picture House transformation (A star is reborn: £6.5million transformation of Belfast’s Art Deco Strand revealed in stunning first look, May 28).
Walter Ellis, Plusquellec, France