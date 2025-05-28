Letter: Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump

A letter from Walter Ellis:
Tanaiste Simon Harris was in Stormont last week, loftily seeking opinions on how to jointly sort legacy with the UK: a nation that is suing Britain for a shelved conditional amnesty when it has pursued a flagrant de facto amnesty for IRA, wrote News Letter editor Ben LowryTanaiste Simon Harris was in Stormont last week, loftily seeking opinions on how to jointly sort legacy with the UK: a nation that is suing Britain for a shelved conditional amnesty when it has pursued a flagrant de facto amnesty for IRA, wrote News Letter editor Ben Lowry
Published 29th May 2025, 00:00 BST

Ben Lowry is a good man, whose musings on the weather always cheer me up.

But he is wrong to say (Ireland deserves a Trump-style lecture from the UK given its shameful legacy legal action against Britain, but it never gets it, May 24) that the Republic deserves a "Trump-style" lecture from the UK.

Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump. The man is a monster.

Good news, though, about the Strand Picture House transformation (A star is reborn: £6.5million transformation of Belfast’s Art Deco Strand revealed in stunning first look, May 28).

Walter Ellis, Plusquellec, France

