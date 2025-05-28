Letter: Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump

Tanaiste Simon Harris was in Stormont last week, loftily seeking opinions on how to jointly sort legacy with the UK: a nation that is suing Britain for a shelved conditional amnesty when it has pursued a flagrant de facto amnesty for IRA, wrote News Letter editor Ben Lowry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Lowry is a good man, whose musings on the weather always cheer me up.

But he is wrong to say (Ireland deserves a Trump-style lecture from the UK given its shameful legacy legal action against Britain, but it never gets it, May 24) that the Republic deserves a "Trump-style" lecture from the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody – not even Mary Lou McDonald – deserves a lecture from Donald Trump. The man is a monster.

Letters to editor

Good news, though, about the Strand Picture House transformation (A star is reborn: £6.5million transformation of Belfast’s Art Deco Strand revealed in stunning first look, May 28).