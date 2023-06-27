Letter: Northern Ireland is bereft and dying, abandoned by Westminster - and the Barbarians are at the gate
In reply to Dr Edward Cooke (‘Magee cash shows Dublin’s contempt for unionism,’ June 22).
Dear Dr Cooke,
You are right to warn all shades of unionism on this matter. Northern Ireland is evidently bereft and dying and, as clearly illustrated by your letter, is being steadily abandoned by Westminster which (post-Brexit) is now intent upon a mission to achieve independence for England and ditching the last remnants of colonialism which are a drain upon resources and an international embarrassment.
You may be sure that there will be a continued encroachment by nationalists in academia, education, health, sports, language, politics, business, culture, media in their creeping reclamation of this island.
The Barbarians are at the gate!
Michael Park, Sevenoaks, Kent