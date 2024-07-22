President Biden, seen in the White House earlier this year, is putting his country first. And Donald Trump, true to form, is gloating. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A letter from Michael Deasy:

President Biden is stepping aside. A giant of US politics. The man who saved us from Trump in 2020. This old war horse doesn't have another cavalry charge in him and he knows it. He is making the ultimate sacrifice. He is putting his country before himself.

Nothing vindicates or dignifies President Biden's good and productive term as president more than the manner of his completing it. Patriotism comes in many forms. Personal sacrifice is the loneliest form. We all think we can go on forever. We are wrong. I cannot understand why President Biden's advisors and camp-followers insisted on exposing him in the way that they did and I am relieved that President Biden is passing the torch of democracy to others in his party.

As is typical, Donald Trump completely misses the point. True to form, the angels of his nature are perched on his shoulders gloating. Gloating. The thing in politics people detest most.

Since he became a victim, Trump will be very hard to beat. But sure look, so were SarsCoV2 and Smallpox. Onward.