Letter: People in the UK are crying out for a prime minister like Donald Trump

A letter from Richard Ferguson:

It is getting rather tiresome now reading Ben Lowry’s continual criticism of President elect Donald Trump.

The latest being - It is now clear that Donald Trump only scraped his presidential election victory, November 27.

I would suggest that Mr Lowry’s views about Donald Trump and his policies do not reflect those of many News Letter readers.

I suspect many people in Northern Ireland (and indeed across the United Kingdom) were delighted to see Mr Trump elected and hope that he does indeed make America great again.

Moreover, I suspect that many in the UK are crying out for a prime minister who, like Donald Trump, will deport illegal immigrants; defend the borders of our nation and build up our military capability instead of relying on other nations to bail us out in the event of war; end our needless involvement in Ukraine; stand up for Israel; put an end to the aggressive transgender lobby; drain central government of corrupt bureaucrats; restrict government overreach; and scrap disastrous policies such as net zero.

The only people who have anything to fear from such policies are those who wish to see our nation continue to languish under the baneful and degrading effects of liberalism, socialism and wokery.

You may not like Donald Trump personally but I would much rather have a leader like Trump who values freedom, justice and common sense than a prime minister like Keir Starmer who is unable to define what a woman is.