Letter: Prayers for King Charles at this worrying time for the Royal Family

Along with the rest of the nation, we in Evangelical Protestant Society were concerned to learn that the King has been diagnosed with cancer.

We are glad that it seems to have been caught early and that the general prognosis is good. However, it is still a worrying time for the Royal Family and the UK. We assure His Majesty of our prayers for a full recovery. May he, and those nearest and dearest to him, know much of the Lord’s presence in the coming weeks.