Letter: Protestants are only accepted in the Republic of Ireland if they submit and give up their own culture

Published 11th Oct 2025
A letter from Jack Sinnott:

It was a little pathetic to hear Heather Humphreys grovel and submit to the discriminatory demand that she must speak Irish, instead of standing up to the extreme nationalists.

The Irish presidential candidate backed down and promised to learn Irish at the age of 64.

Protestants are only accepted in the Republic of Ireland if they submit and give up their own culture, and claim to be a republican and promise to learn Irish.

Heather is a good, solid, hard working person, and practical. She is inclined to bend her opinions to what is expected. She is actually to the right in Fine Gael – Helen McEntee and Jennifer Carol McNeil are much more left.

I think Heather can just about win it. Because she is a genuine person.

Jack Sinnott, Killinick, Co Wexford

