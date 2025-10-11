Letter: Protestants are only accepted in the Republic of Ireland if they submit and give up their own culture

Letters to editor

A letter from Jack Sinnott:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a little pathetic to hear Heather Humphreys grovel and submit to the discriminatory demand that she must speak Irish, instead of standing up to the extreme nationalists.

The Irish presidential candidate backed down and promised to learn Irish at the age of 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protestants are only accepted in the Republic of Ireland if they submit and give up their own culture, and claim to be a republican and promise to learn Irish.

Heather is a good, solid, hard working person, and practical. She is inclined to bend her opinions to what is expected. She is actually to the right in Fine Gael – Helen McEntee and Jennifer Carol McNeil are much more left.

I think Heather can just about win it. Because she is a genuine person.