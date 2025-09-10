Letter: Questions about the wider responsibility of the Mobuoy dump crime

By Letters
Published 10th Sep 2025, 23:35 BST
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
A letter from :

Two men were jailed this summer for what a judge described as environmental crime on an industrial scale for their roles in the Mobuoy dump at Campsie, outside Londonderry.

Who authorised the dumping originally?

Who were the environmental inspectors?

Will the inspectors be answerable for negligence?

Do Stormont MLAs accept their responsibility for the failure to ensure necessary oversight?

Lawrence Wallace, Mark Mews, Newtownards

