Letter: Start the New Year right and save a life by donating stem cells

Letters to editor

A letter from Jacob Hawley:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While we’re all thinking about what we want to do in 2025, I want to tell you how you can start the year doing something amazing.

Stem cell charity Anthony Nolan needs lads aged 16-30 to know they could be the difference between life and death for someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donating stem cells is something anyone healthy can do, and it might save a life. I’ve done it and seen, first hand, the difference stem cell donation can make to somebody’s life - not just the life of the person receiving the stem cells, the lives of those around them, and the life of the donor myself.

I’m fortunate enough to be in contact with both the recipient and the family of the recipient of my stem cells, and I count myself incredibly lucky to know them and to be able to say that with Anthony Nolan’s help, I managed to save someone’s life. Its comfortably the best thing I have ever done.

The thing is, not everyone can find a matching donor. One solution is more people signing up to the Anthony Nolan register by answering a few health questions and doing a swab. 30 seconds each cheek. No big deal.

Another kicker: young men are in high demand.

So, while you’re thinking about the year ahead and what you want to achieve, or do differently, why not add potential stem cell donor to your list. You could tick it off in 10 minutes and, take it from me, it’s definitely not something you’ll regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I got the call, I realised how little effort it takes to make a big impact. Most people donate via a straightforward process similar to giving blood: stem cells are filtered from your bloodstream after a few days of medication to boost their production.

If you’re aged 16-30 and in good general health, make this your new year’s resolution. Join me and get yourself on the Anthony Nolan register (www.anthonynolan.org) – it takes minutes, and it could mean everything to someone out there.

Oh, and don’t forget to share the word with the boys. You never know whose life one of you might change.