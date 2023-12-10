Letter: Thank you to everyone in Belfast city centre who donated to the cancer centre
A letter from Sarah Wilson:
Friends of the Cancer Centre would like to thank everyone who gave so generously at their street collection in Belfast city centre on Thursday November 30 2023.
Due to the generosity of residents and visitors in Belfast, the charity raised the fantastic sum of £523.07.
These donations will make a real and meaningful difference to local families affected by cancer.
Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraising Officer, Friends of the Cancer Centre