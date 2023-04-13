Letter: The Orange Order did not create the Drumcree dispute, it was republicans who demonised the Orange

In reply to Arnold Carton (‘If we want the Union to survive, unionism needs to focus on a different road,’ April 12, see link below) could I please take this opportunity to remind/educate people re Drumcree. It is generally overlooked that for the first two years of the dispute it was republicans who were rioting. The violence was so bad the second year that the police gave in to republicans and banned any future parades. This unfortunately lead to a violent reaction by loyalists, the third year of the dispute.