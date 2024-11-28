Letter: Trade union pioneer Alexander Bowman (1854-1924) is deserving of recognition

Alexander Bowman (1854-1924) was a key figure in Ulster’s early trade union movement

A letter from Terence Bowman:

My sincere thanks to the News Letter for carrying a trio of articles in recent weeks about my great grandfather Alexander Bowman, a key figure in Ulster’s early trade union movement.

Born in 1854, when he was 10 he and his family moved from Dromara to Belfast following the death of his flax worker father William. By the time of his own death, on 3 November 1924, Alexander had made an unsuccessful but pioneering bid for the North Belfast seat at Westminster (1885), had been elected a Labour member of Belfast Corporation (1897/1900), and had served as president of the Irish Trade Union Congress in Sligo (1901).

Having subsequently stepped away from labour politics, Alexander was appointed to manage the Falls Road Baths, a position he held until their forced closure due to the Troubles in the early 1920s.

By setting out his life in late Victorian Belfast and beyond, the News Letter has helped my endeavours to see Alexander recognised in a tangible way – ideally through a Blue Plaque.

I understand the Ulster History Circle, a voluntary body which does marvellous work in celebrating the lives of people who have contributed to the Province’s rich history, has acknowledged three representatives of the labour movement – Aileen Anna Garmson (1862-1951), Margaret Taylor McCoubrey (1880-1956) and Saidie Patterson (1904-1985).

I believe Alexander Bowman, as a key figure in the early days of the trade union movement in Belfast, merits similar acknowledgement.

His interest in workers’ rights went all the way back to 1874 when, during a strike, the apprentice flaxdresser led a delegation to the manager. For his troubles he was sacked but he quickly found employment at the Crumlin Road factory of William Ewart and Son.

When Belfast Trades Council was formed in October 1881, Alexander became its first secretary. Thanks to his growing public profile, he was approached to stand for North Belfast in the 1885 General Election. His opponent was sitting Conservative MP and factory owner William Ewart!

At the end of a long and productive life Alexander was buried in Carrickfergus following a service in Cooke Centenary Presbyterian Church. He would not have seen himself as a trade union pioneer. Like so many other working-class leaders he was under-valued in his day and to my regret remains largely ignored by history.

The News Letter has played an important part in ensuring this is no longer the case.