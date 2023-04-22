News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
13 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
14 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
18 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
19 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

Letter: We take no glee in the death of this terrorist but rather mourn the way that he chose to live

A letter from Kenny Donaldson:

By Letters
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 07:26 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Colm Murphy was a systemic terrorist who sadly was involved with subversive Irish republican organisations for the greater part of his adult life, many homes are not the same due to his direct actions and/or via those of his associates. However, we take absolutely no glee in his death, but we do mourn the way in which he chose to live his life and the impact these choices had upon his own neighbours. Our thoughts and prayers are principally with the Omagh families but with all other innocents of whom his criminal actions were linked.

Kenny Donaldson, South East Fermanagh Foundation

Related topics:Omagh