Letter: We take no glee in the death of this terrorist but rather mourn the way that he chose to live

Colm Murphy was a systemic terrorist who sadly was involved with subversive Irish republican organisations for the greater part of his adult life, many homes are not the same due to his direct actions and/or via those of his associates. However, we take absolutely no glee in his death, but we do mourn the way in which he chose to live his life and the impact these choices had upon his own neighbours. Our thoughts and prayers are principally with the Omagh families but with all other innocents of whom his criminal actions were linked.