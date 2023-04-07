News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Windsor Framework - Green lane is a mis-nomer say hauliers

A letter from Paul Jackson, Peter Summerton and Mark Tait

By Letters
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 07:48 BST
The framework cements complex customs and food and animal rulesThe framework cements complex customs and food and animal rules
The framework cements complex customs and food and animal rules

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, claims to have removed the Irish Sea border through the creation of a “green lane”. Yet, since the announcement of the Windsor Framework (report, March 23), traders’ questions have met a wall of silence. Only now, with the deal signed and voted on, have officials provided details.

On March 30, in an extended Government briefing session, question after question unpicked the spin and revealed the stark reality of a hard border within the United Kingdom.

It is now clear that the “green lane” is a complete misnomer due to its heavily fettered access. At best, it’s a bureaucratic “express lane”; at worst, it’s something the Soviets would have dreamt up to control the supply chain.

Even normal business will be “red laned”, undergoing full EU controls with duty and tariffs collected before entry into Northern Ireland. To make matters worse, the EU’s new demands for a labelling system will either unravel or realign Northern Ireland’s supply chain.

Sadly, far from being a practical solution, the Framework has cemented a hard border, operating to the most complex set of customs and food and animal safety processes found anywhere in the world.

Peter Summerton,MD, McCulla Ireland Transport Lisburn, Co Down

Mark Tait MD, Target Transport Ltd Randalstown, Co Antrim

Paul Jackson MD, Palyn Transport Management Ltd Donaghcloney, Co Down

