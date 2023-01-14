Letters: Dire cost of political inaction

The York Street Interchange project has been stalled for many years

We have come through a tumultuous couple of years - the Covid pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, price inflation. All arguably outside our control.

But what is in our control are the local decisions, local inaction, no visionary leadership, no courage to deal with the big multi-year projects to improve our lives.

When did anyone spell out the cost of not doing something? What is the cost of not doing the York Street Interchange in Belfast, of not building an Energy from Waste Plant, not delivering Casement Park stadium. Relatively easy to calculate in hundreds of thousands of pounds.

How many people have died (been killed by us) by our inaction in changing/improving health provision.

It is time that the two biggest parties stopped focussing on the UK or united Ireland and focussed on giving good government here in Northern Ireland.

If they don’t show vision, imagination and courage, surely it is up to us, the electorate, to change them.

If it was up to you as an individual, would you stand over the continuing unnecessary costs in money, taxes and deaths?

This apathy surely cannot be allowed to continue.

