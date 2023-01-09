Letters: Little faith in Varadkar

Letters to editor

The recent comment by Leo Varadkar that he understands unionist fears with the protocol would suggest he has kissed the Blarney stone.

The first point is that people in Northern Ireland knew before the Brexit vote that it was a UK-wide referendum. To say it is against the majority in Northern Ireland is like saying the same happened in Scotland. It was UK-wide and we all were to leave on the same terms as we joined it, as one United Kingdom.

Mr Varadkar rather insultingly goes on to talk about his human rights concerns when we in the UK live in a democracy with some of the best human rights laws in the world. It is a pity that his government would not investigate and give all the information they have on harbouring terrorists, enabling them to strike in Northern Ireland. They should look at collusion with the IRA and give all the information that they can to bring the culprits of terrorist atrocities in NI to justice.

He said he wanted to protect the single market. NI is not in the single market and the border in the Irish Sea should be dismantled. If the EU insist on a border, it should be a land border on the island of Ireland.

I do not have much faith in the weasel words of Varadkar and unionists should be aware that, contrary to what he says about being flexible, I doubt very much it will be enough to satisfy the seven tests that the DUP set for going back into a power-sharing executive.