Liz Truss takes Thatcherism with her to the rubbish bin of history

The turmoil within the conservative Party and the rejection of Liz Trust’s ideological ‘vision’ represents much more than the fall of a few leading political figures at the top, it is a rejection of the party’s distorted, and often nostalgic association with the cold, clinical, divisive politics of Thatcherism.

Nobody who loves our country can look on without a sense of horror as we witness the self inflicted wounds imposed by the right wing monetarists within the Conservative Party, but for those of us who recall the reign of Thatcher, we can take considerable comfort from the fact that when Liz Trust’s short reign is finally consigned to the rubbish bin, she will take ideological Thatcherism with her!