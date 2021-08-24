Londonderry INLA incident is another example of PSNI sweetheart treatment of republican displays

The policing of the Londonderry INLA incident was all of a piece with PSNI handling of the IRA show of strength at the Bobby Storey ‘funeral’ parade in Belfast last year

“I want to reassure the public that all operational policing decisions are made with public safety as our primary goal.”

How can the officer responsible for the latest Londonderry terrorist debacle possibly reconcile this statement with her dismal failure to act properly, even having had ample intelligence that terrorists would carry and almost certainly discharge firearms.

Firing weapons in a crowded area, particularly by the sort of people in this case cannot, contrary to her feeble excuse, be regarded in any way consistent with public safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

A random wild round like the one that maybe inadvertently killed Lyra McKee not long since, or even a ricochet are just as lethal as a shot deliberately aimed. Which occurrence is of course not exactly uncommon with terrorist gunmen at gatherings like this in Londonderry or elsewhere.

The PSNI’s dereliction of duty seems to me quite considered and deliberate, and all of a piece with recent police sweetheart treatment of terrorist displays like, say, the IRA show of strength at the Storey ‘funeral’ parade.

Like most from the non republican community I hold no brief for loyalist paramilitaries but have to have a wry smile at the contrast between PSNI permitting terrorist gunfire in daylight in a crowded area and the swift, somewhat hysterical and frankly a bit over the top reaction on a few ejits in masks, after dark, dandering not apparently armed through an East Belfast park.

Had the PSNI acceptance and assistance to these republican terrorists in these latest Londonderry shenanigans taken place instead somewhere else, perhaps after a Twelfth Orange parade or a band parade or some other gathering, and perpetrated by loyalist paramilitaries, we would be without doubt deafened by indignant republican howls of collusion.

Geese and ganders?

Remember Voltaire’s apt observation? “If you really want to know who rules over you find out who you’re not allowed to criticise.”

Or apparently, dare to police.

Davy Wight, Carrick

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry