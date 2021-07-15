My loving father was one of the innocents murdered by the IRA

David Johnston, left with his sons Louie left and Joshua, was murdered by the IRA at point blank range while on foot patrol in Lurgan in 1997 alongside John Graham, weeks before the second IRA ceasefire, which was in turn followed by Tony Blair’s rapid entry of Sinn Fein into talks

Yet again another slap across the face has been dealt for victims, and it feels like victims have run out of another cheek to turn.

Yesterday’s indication by the British government has now created a “hierarchy of murder” in Northern Ireland and the mainland whereby murder by terrorists in the context of the period between the 1960s to 1990s is of lesser value than murder by terrorists from 1998 onwards.

When will Boris Johnson’s government stand for what is morally right?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Graham, the RUC constable shot dead by the IRA alongside David Johnston in Lurgan in 1997

Instead of standing firm on the intrinsic moral law adhered to by every decent human being in Northern Ireland and around the world, that violence is not the answer and that murder is completely wrong and unjustifiable, the UK government has adopted the position of cheerleader for terrorism.

The UK government is now terrorism’s biggest enabler as it has stripped all consequences for unrepentant terrorists.

Completely free of consequence, the terrorist will now find freedom of conscience, under the law.

The ears of the secretary of state have remained closed to those of victims and whilst Brandon Lewis will ably state of media, he is engaging with victims groups, the problem is that he is not listening.

Letter to the editor

Brandon, can you imagine a situation where you and your brother wrap your arms around your father at aged seven and three years of age to say goodbye as he left for work on a warm summer’s day, unknowing that it will be the last embrace you will ever receive from him?

This man so full of love, of life and of laughter, has been ripped away from your family.

Can you imagine what it is like to have an empty seat at every wedding, graduation, Christmas and birthday, or to have to sit and explain to your own son why he does not have his grandfather?

You have not walked the shoes the victim has walked.

It is convenient for Mr Lewis to forget that the innocent who were murdered by terrorists were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, grandparents, who had a right to life. Not only had they a right to life, they also have a right to justice.

Instead, the UK government has said that they do not matter, they are simply a statistic confined to a thirty-year period of history.

Whilst the UK government have eroded their sense of right and wrong, rest assured, innocent victims will not. Mr Lewis, Mr Johnson, the eyes of history are watching.

Mr secretary of state, Mr prime minister, I resoundingly and emphatically say to you with every fibre of my being — Let Justice prevail, though the heavens may fall.

Louie Johnston, Son of late David Johnston

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry