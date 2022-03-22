Northern Ireland is far from the bad old days of the Troubles

The Antrim coast. Northern Ireland is a welcoming place, people should come to explore

Northern Ireland seems to have raised its game significantly when it comes to trouble and strife.

When one considers the very bad old days of the Troubles compared with the here and now, things have really improved.

This is great news because it is giving out a signal that Northern Ireland is a welcoming place people should come to explore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

There are legacy issues of the past of course to be dealt with and there is no easy thing to deal with, but to kill off the future while holding on to past attitudes will deny future generations.

Northern Ireland is far from the bloodbath it was and it gives one faith to know that some kind of positive change is possible.

Poor communication has been a lot of the trouble in dealing with the Troubles and trying to get everybody on the same page is not easy.

Problems remain for sure, but that does not mean there is no way out.

The recent prolonged calm that the province has experienced relative and in sharp contrast to what was, is well overdue and represents real progress.

One day the Troubles will be completely over and Brexit problems sorted out hopefully.

What will probably happen then is that the people in Northern Ireland are going to become enormously rich from a tsunami of shoppers it will get from the Republic and worldwide.

The promotion of peace and stability is certainly a reason for people to get out of bed in the morning.

All one can say to the people of Northern Ireland is keep it up and let the devil behind.

The only way to resolve the past is in a reflective future and to let go of what does not work — a lesson in the Republic we have to learn too, which can be very resistant to change even if it means substantial improvement.

Maurice Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Co Cork

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.