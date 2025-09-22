Owen Polley: It is no surprise that the hapless Labour government is failing unionists

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives for a service to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, at Westminster Abbey on Sunday. His government already seems close to collapse: Pic: David Parry/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, last week, it unveiled what could be its most abject surrender yet.

Ben Lowry’s column covered in detail the potential consequences of the ‘framework’ on legacy (click here to read it), agreed with the Irish government. For our purposes, it’s enough to quote the think-tank, Policy Exchange, which thought that Sir Keir Starmer may have conceded, “(Irish) objectives without securing anything in return”. The prime minister, it said, failed to “challenge the Irish government’s double standards and hypocrisy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was scandalous, of course, that the UK negotiated with the Republic over Britain’s policy on Troubles-related offences in the first place.

The southern government has refused repeatedly to examine its role in arming and providing sanctuary to republican terrorists. Instead, its former justice minister, Michael McDowell, admitted that the Republic had implemented a de facto amnesty for the IRA.

This double-standard was exposed when the Conservatives proposed legislation to move on from the past, and Dublin launched an inter-state case at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

This amounted to siding with Sinn Fein and other terrorist sympathisers. But while the Tories reacted with fury, Labour has backed down, to try to stop the legal challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In effect, the government accepted that the Republic could vet the new system for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles. In the Morning View column, this newspaper very effectively analysed the reasons for Westminster’s capitulation.

The surrender was partly down to weakness in foreign affairs, but it also exposed an administration “wedded to the European Convention on Human Rights” and in hoc to ‘human rights’ dogma.

The problem, then, is partly that Labour is useless and partly that it is completely wrong. Who could disagree with that summary, based on its time in office so far?

Ahead of the DUP’s conference at the weekend, Gavin Robinson spoke about the ‘outrage’ of allowing Dublin to have ‘dual control’ of legacy. It does not seem that long ago, though, that unionists like Robinson and the UUP’s Doug Beattie welcomed the arrival of the new government, as a fresh-start for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those sentiments reflected understandable dismay with the Conservatives’ time in office, but they now look naive. Starmer and Labour are failing on almost every issue and they’re failing even harder than the Tories.

The prime minister has made the extraordinary decision to reward Hamas by recognising the state of Palestine. It is difficult to imagine a Conservative leader doing the same. In another sign of his lack of fortitude, the PM waited until President Trump left the UK, before announcing this policy.

Likewise, if there was any reason to be optimistic about Labour, from a Northern Ireland perspective, it relied on Starmer successfully ‘resetting’ Britain’s relationships with the EU.

Earlier this year, there seemed to be progress on this goal, as the PM announced a wide-ranging ‘agreement to agree’ with Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government said, most notably, that a deal on food and agriculture was imminent. This ‘SPS agreement’, it claimed, would remove most of the barriers associated with the Irish Sea border. The UK simply had to follow EU rules in these areas.

After so many bad experiences, over recent years, British ministers should have known they could not rely on Brussels’ good faith to solve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol. And commentators should have known not to accept premature promises from the government.

Predictably, last week we discovered that an agriculture ‘deal’ actually depends on more than simply finalising the details. The EU wants the UK to satisfy more of its demands, before it reaches this agreement.

For a start, it wants Britain to accept greater numbers of people to live and work here under a so-called ‘youth mobility scheme’. This is the kind of policy that made voters choose Brexit in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may remember that Starmer had already conceded access to British waters for the EU’s fishing fleet, to gain permission to ask for a reset (as meaningless as that commitment is turning out to be). Now Brussels is back for more.

We should not be surprised. This is how the EU does business.

We agree to follow their rules, and for that privilege, they ask for even more concessions. It is a process that could continue forever, unless British negotiators have the courage to say no.

This PM is unlikely to be the man who takes that firm line. On the contrary, he repeatedly gives things away, without asking for anything in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the leader who agreed to pay Mauritius tens of billions of pounds to give it control of the strategically important Chagos Islands. Then, despite announcing a so-called ‘one-in-one-out’ deal with France, his plan to curtail illegal immigration was quickly decimated by legal challenges.

With all this in mind, why was anyone ever confident that a food agreement brokered by Starmer would ensure a softer sea border?

He was always likely either to concede so much in return for a deal that it became a disaster for the whole UK, or simply to fail to ensure that checks and paperwork were properly removed in the first instance.