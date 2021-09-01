PSNI is abdicating responsibility for policing Mafia zone

Letter to the editor

The PSNI chief constable has now published his plan for policing South Armagh, which many know is the centre for fuel laundering, illicit cigarette factories, and people trafficking (the criminals involved in the smuggling and deaths of 42 Vietnamese had proven links to South Armagh).

The area has produced notorious reublicans, such as Slab Murphy.

Early July an illicit cigarette factory was uncovered in Camlough which is in the heart of republican territory and and the constituency of Conor Murphy Sinn MLA, who has a long republican history.

The ‘stock’ was worth £8.3 million in evaded duty and the criminal enterprise was capable of evading £160 millions of duty each year.

Yet I have not heard leaders such as our justice minister or finance minister make much about this.

Yet in spite of this the PSNI chief constable is now abdicating responsibility for policing this Mafia-like enclave at the behest of republicans.

It shows that when the Sinn Fein ‘Crocodile’ demands feeding then our spineless NIO and now the chief constable will rush to feed them.

The only surprise in the plan is that the chief constable hasn’t handed over the policing of South Armagh to the ‘Security Company’, whom he allowed police the Bobby Storey funeral with absolute impunity.