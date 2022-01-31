Ruth Dudley Edwards has accidentally promoted Long from ‘High Priest’ to MLA!

Letter to the editor

I write in relation to Ruth Dudley Edwards’ last column (January 25), which contained a host of factual errors.

Ms Dudley Edwards shamefully attempted to use the horrific experiences of Mairia Cahill at the hands of the republican movement and Sinn Féin when she was a victim of sexual abuse to attempt to score political points against Alliance.

As Mairia I am sure will confirm, Naomi Long met with her while an MP, before she made her story public, and offered Mairia her full support in doing so.

Naomi, along with other party representatives, have repeatedly condemned the actions of Sinn Féin, both in relation to this matter and many others.

Despite Ms Dudley Edwards’ keen interest in all things Alliance, she appears not to notice any of those.

In addition, she makes other claims, including regarding Alliance councillor Chris McCaw. If Ms Dudley Edwards had enquired, she would have learned the truth – Chris responded to Doug Beattie’s initial apology, presuming it related to a different tweet by Doug – a clip of a gameshow, which contained swearing – hence his suggestion the deletion and apology was disproportionate.

However, as soon as he realised his mistake and the nature of the tweet actually being discussed, he deleted the response. He does not and did not condone the sexist and insulting ‘joke’ Doug had posted about Mrs Poots.

Perhaps, instead of scrambling for ways to make the episode Alliance’s fault and absolve Doug Beattie from responsibility for his actions, she should have focused on fact checking, as her catalogue of errors did not end there.

She concluded by promoting my colleague Councillor Michael Long to MLA.

Having previously listed him as someone who should be banished to a desert island, I am sure he is relieved he has risen so much in her estimation in the last few weeks.

Sadly, I must inform Ms Dudley Edwards, whilst I am hopeful several of the party’s councillors running for election in May will be successful and become MLAs in due course, unfortunately Michael is not one of them.

He is currently much to busy between his council role and fulfilling his new duties as ‘High Priest of Progressives’, an honour she conferred on him personally just a few short weeks ago.

Andrew Muir, Alliance MLA, North Down

