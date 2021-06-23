Sense of proportion needed from Farry

Letter to the editor

This is the same Stephen Farry who said he would report a toy shop to the authorities because of a sticker in the window related to a display of toy soldiers*.

This is the same Stephen Farry who called for Linfield to “rethink” their kit because it was orange and purple.

Dare I suggest that stickers in toy shop windows and the colour of football shirts are a tad less significant than the implied repeal of the Act of Union as a result of the Protocol which Dr Farry’s party called to be rigorously implemented?

Samuel Morrison, TUV, Dromore, Co Down

* Specifically Mr Farry was complaining about models of German troops sold by a small Bangor business, bearing the historically-accurate swastika-and-palm insignia of Rommel’s Afrika Korps

