Stormont is just about holding together because there is no alternative

These are strange times at the moment.

The Northern Ireland Executive is just about hanging in there, but only just. But what is the alternative? We are near the end of the electoral cycle and in an emergency situation as part of an international crisis. Their hands are tied in terms of whether the Treasury in London provides further furlough support.

The Covid briefing on Tuesday was very flat, bland and fairly magnolia really, three months after the schools had started to return (our children were back August 25). None of us would like to be in their shoes, though.

A valid question is: What have they been doing for the last three months? However the assembly has been passing some of the backlog of legislation from the impasse of three years and that is to be welcomed.

But who is Paul Givan, for those of us outside of Lagan Valley?

What is his vision? Can there even be a vision in a five party executive or just a blancmange?

Gareth Burns, Kircubbin, Co Down

