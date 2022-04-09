Telling voters what they need to hear, not what they need to hear
A letter from William Baird:
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:52 am
All the parties except one in Northern Ireland are telling the electorate what they want to hear. The TUV are telling them what they need to hear.
That NI has been politically raped by the EU whilst the British government turned a blind eye because it suited their short term interest.
The protocol is just a bump at present. And we will not have it spelt out what the fully implemented protocol will look like.
The abuse of Northern Ireland will continue and get worse. We need a termination now.
William Baird, Lisburn