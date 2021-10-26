The Armagh centenary service did not represent the Northern Ireland that I know

The Roman Catholic leader made a largely critical political statement, but the Protestant church leaders said hardly anything to make me a British Ulsterman proud

With regard to the article by Ben Lowry (‘Centenary service should have celebrated Northern Ireland, ’ October 23, see link below) I am heartened others feel as I do about the inappropriate content and structure of the Armagh cathedral service.

I, too, felt it in no way truly represented the Northern Ireland I was born into and grew up in.

From the Roman Catholic leader’s remarks I got what I expected: a largely critical political statement, but from the Protestant church leaders hardly anything to make me proud of being what I am: a British Ulsterman.

Letter to the editor

Indeed, I was angered by Dr David Bruce who, after introducing himself as being from an ‘Ulster Presbyterian family’, timidly followed the RC leader by failing to say ‘in county Londonderry’.

And why was it thought necessary to have the second Bible reading given by a young man with a brogue which no-way represented anywhere in Northern Ireland?!

The coverage of it was just what we expect from the BBC — nearly always leaning to the nationalist/republican side in NI matters.

They have been ‘woke’ in this decades before that term ever reached us from the USA.

I’m thankful for the continued existence of the Belfast News Letter to forcefully put forward the British unionist cause in the Province.

Joe Patterson, London SW8

