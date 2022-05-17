The DUP must hold its nerve on Irish Sea border for however long it takes

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right), with his colleagues Gavin Robinson MP (centre), and Edwin Poots MLA(left), after speaking to the media following their meeting with Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle. The DUP / TUV were clear in their manifestos and have a mandate of resistance. Photo McBurney/PA Wire

The DUP are being bombarded with much emotional blackmail about their refusal to return to government but in truth no party has actually been more committed to devolution.

I don’t believe that either Sinn Fein or the SDLP have committed to being in government in circumstances were the trade border was operated were the border actually exists.

I believe many disillusioned DUP voters while not liking the situation around the ineffectiveness of government recognise the need for the DUP to do what they are doing and if anything think it is about two years later than it should have been. It is essential for unionism to get across that this is not a dispute about trade arrangements.

Letter to the editor

The trade problems are a by-product of the real problem which is a constitutional one. The EU keeps claiming that the protocol is there to protect the Good Friday Agreement. Certainly the EU has a right to protect its market. The problem comes from not protecting its market at its own border.

Every major agreement and document since the Anglo Irish Agreement onward has promised no change in Northern Ireland’s position without a majority vote in a referendum. Governments have a right to support the protocol if they wish but they must accept it invalidates the Good Friday Agreement by refusing to recognise NI’s border.

The solution must be for the UK to stay or leave the EU as a whole and for talks to focus on how we keep trade as frictionless as possible at the only border which does exist (in Ireland). The DUP / TUV were clear in their manifestos and have a mandate of resistance.

It is an unfair criticism to say is the protocol more important than health etc. Health etc is important in Ukraine but their president can’t ignore the fact they are being invaded. It may not be a crisis for other parties but it is for unionism.

The DUP must now hold its nerve for however long it takes and I would suggest to deal with the problems of economics and health the only rational solution is for an interim period of direct rule to deal with executive responsibilities until a deal has been reached.