The IRA burned human beings alive, not just effigies

Letter to the editor

The Rev Gibson has condemned the burning of effigies on eleventh night bonfires as wrong and that this “…should be a hate crime” (Burning of effigies on bonfires should be treated as hate crime, says Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson, July 17, see link below).

I respectfully disagree.

Freedom of Expression is protected by Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). When you burn the effigy or photograph of any politician you are expressing your opinion that you strongly disagree with their policies and/or actions. Freedom of expression is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and you tamper with this fundamental right of a free society at your peril.

The fact that it is offensive to the subjects of the effigies does not make it illegal. I am constantly offended by Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald when they eulogise IRA ‘volunteers’ at commemoration services. And all the more so when I remember that this is the same IRA which has burned alive innocent human beings, not stuffed dummies. When O’Neill and McDonald praise members of a terrorist organisation, there are no assistant chief constables rushing “…to establish whether criminal offences have been committed…” (July 16) as is the present case. I wonder why.

In a civilised society it is right to express our contempt for terrorists and their apologists by burning their effigies. Long may this legitimate form of protest continue under the benevolent protection of the ECHR.