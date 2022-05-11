The reason for poor SDLP vote in the election is abortion and wokism

Letter to the editor

I laughed on hearing Colm Eastwood’s attempt to explain the whipping the SDLP received in the election, saying SDLP voters ‘lent’ their votes to Sinn Fein.

No, Colm, the real reason can be expressed in one word — abortion, or perhaps two words — abortion and wokism. Time for this once mighty party to go back to its life and family respecting roots or face total elimination leaving politics here in a very dangerous place.

John Austin, Limavady

