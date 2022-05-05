The three unionist political parties need to become one unionist party

It is the splits in unionism that could bring about a united Ireland.
Unionists must unite now into one party.
That is what Carson wanted.
That means all three parties must unite now into one unionist party.
Re-designate now! Before it is too late!
Terri Jackson, Bangor
• Other opinion pieces:
Editorial on election day: Transferring fully within unionist candidates is vital today
Owen Polley May 2: Underwhelming campaign hasn’t given NI Protocol the focus it need
Ben Lowry April 30: NI’s place in UK is under relentless pressure so a big unionist vote in this election is essential
Analysis Gerry Lynch May 4: Unionist transfers to SDLP and Alliance would cost SF seats
Editorial May 3: A high unionist turnout is essential in this election
Editorial April 30: Donaldson remark on crucial nature of election shows need for big unionist vote