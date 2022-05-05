The three unionist political parties need to become one unionist party

Letter to the editor

It is the splits in unionism that could bring about a united Ireland.

Unionists must unite now into one party.

That is what Carson wanted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means all three parties must unite now into one unionist party.

Re-designate now! Before it is too late!

Terri Jackson, Bangor

• Other opinion pieces:

Editorial on election day: Transferring fully within unionist candidates is vital today

Owen Polley May 2: Underwhelming campaign hasn’t given NI Protocol the focus it need

Ben Lowry April 30: NI’s place in UK is under relentless pressure so a big unionist vote in this election is essential

Analysis Gerry Lynch May 4: Unionist transfers to SDLP and Alliance would cost SF seats

Editorial May 4: West Tyrone election statistics show the importance of turnout and transfers

Editorial May 3: A high unionist turnout is essential in this election

Editorial April 30: Donaldson remark on crucial nature of election shows need for big unionist vote