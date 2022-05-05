The three unionist political parties need to become one unionist party

A letter from Terri Jackson:

By Letters
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:48 pm
Letter to the editor

It is the splits in unionism that could bring about a united Ireland.

Unionists must unite now into one party.

That is what Carson wanted.

That means all three parties must unite now into one unionist party.

Re-designate now! Before it is too late!

Terri Jackson, Bangor

