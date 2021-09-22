There is nothing sacred anymore in these worrying times, and no more certainties

e have departed from the teaching of Scripture, and the nation is descending into chaos

We are living in very worrying and changing times.

There is nothing sacred anymore and no more certainties.

We have departed from the teaching of Scripture, and the nation is descending into chaos.

Letter to the editor

The DUP, which once adhered to a strict moral code, seem to have compromised their principles... yet people continue to vote for them. Is this a case of the blind leading the blind?

To be fair we don’t have much of a choice, because there is no credible Unionist opposition.

The UUP is streaming ahead of the DUP in its blatant compromise on moral issues; in fact they are quite brazen about it!

The UUP may counter, with some justification, that their position is more honest: you can be honestly wrong!

They could cynically accuse the DUP of pitching for votes: a form of “vote rigging.” They wouldn’t do that!

Those who look to the churches for help and guidance, continue to be disappointed.

The churches have succumbed to the spiritual decline of the nation, and stay in their trenches.

They don’t want to be unpopular and cause offence, so if the truth is divisive, it is watered down: or has to go!

As for controversial moral issues, they leave those to the politicians, and let them take the flak.

The Nationalist community has no reason to be smug: they “pick and mix”.

They pick from the church, doctrines that don’t offend, mix it with their own values, and create new articles of faith: then vote accordingly.

They continue to vote for parties that have long since abandoned any pretence of promoting Christian values.

In doing this they are making an even greater contribution to Ireland’s moral decline, and are rapidly returning to their pagan roots.

Politicians, and both communities, have more in common than they realise: they are all flying the same flag! They affirm their commitment to peace, but it’s insincere and inept.

It’s a peace built on crumbling foundations, at the expense of truth. The political notes struck by both are so off key they don’t retain even a modest ring of sincerity.

If we sacrifice truth to the false gods of peace, I find that more frightening.

We need to be careful we are not selling our souls for it!

If we do, we can strike a pose under any flag we like, but our peace anthems won’t save us.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

